Juventus look to take advantage of Chelsea turmoil, eyeing up four players

Juventus are looking to take advantage of the current situation at Chelsea and are interested in four players.

With Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich’s assets being seized, Chelsea are unable to renew the contracts of their current players, or able to bring in any recruits. With no income coming into the club, Juventus are looking to offer four Chelsea stars a route out of the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger’s contract expires in the summer, with Jorginho’s ending the following year.

With the current turmoil at Stamford Bridge, it’s unsurprising clubs are keeping tabs on some of Chelsea’s players. Depending on how long the situation lasts, Chelsea are inevitably going to be heading in the wrong direction, with certain rules limiting their current activity.

Chelsea are unable to sell match tickets, sign players, and renew contracts, meaning it will be difficult to keep hold of players. Chelsea fans will be hoping for a swift solution to the problem, before they start losing their stars.

Even if the problems at Chelsea are solved in upcoming weeks, there is question marks over whether the new owners will be as ambitious as Abramovich. The current players may still seek new clubs, if they feel the club isn’t going in the same direction.