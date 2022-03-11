Liverpool are keeping an eye on the performances of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are tracking the 20-year-old who was signed by Lille to replace Boubakary Soumare, who signed for Leicester City.

Onana is a Belgium youth international who signed from Hamburger SV on a five-year deal. A towering presence, standing just under two metres tall, Onana is a defensive midfielder who is comfortable with both feet.

Liverpool currently have Fabinho playing in a defensive midfield role and are undoubtedly worse off when he isn’t in the team. When Fabinho has been injured, or filling in at centre-back, it’s evident that Jurgen Klopp’s side have less control in midfield. Onana could be the answer to offer cover for the Brazilian, and he’s been very open about his desire to play for a club like Liverpool one day.

Speaking to RMC Sport in October, 2021, Onana said: “This connection between Lille and the Belgians has always worked very well, there is no reason for it not to work this time. These are players who have had a very good career, who are now at Liverpool and Real Madrid, if it goes like that for me, I sign immediately.”

Eden Hazard and Divock Origi are two Belgians to have proved themselves at Lille and the 20-year-old seems keen to follow in the footsteps of these two stars. Onana is yet to make a senior cap for Belgium, but has regularly represented his country at youth level.