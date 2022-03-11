Manchester City and Liverpool transfer target Gleison Bremer is reportedly taking English lessons ahead of a potential move.

Bremer has been linked to a host of European clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

This is according to Tuttosport, who also claim he is currently studying at a specialised language school in Turin.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Torino, but has reportedly been promised a move to a Champions League club in the summer.

Bremer recently signed a new deal until 2024, to allow his club to receive a sizeable fee for him.

Manchester City and Liverpool have strength in depth in the defensive positions, so he would likely have to remain patient if he was to sign for either club. With both managers often rotating players for European competitions, there’s a chance he could feature if he proves himself in training.

Tottenham are also linked, but may find it difficult to qualify for European football, which would make a transfer unlikely.

The likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli are reportedly interested, if he wanted to stay in Italy.