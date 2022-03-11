Manchester City’s pursuit of Brazilian star a “done deal” according to Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have reportedly signed Brazilian winger Savinho from Atletico Mineiro. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, the talented young winger has signed for an initial €6.5m.

The 17-year-old winger, also known as Savio, has already made 20 appearances for his club, but is yet to score a goal. He made his debut for Atletico Mineiro when he was just sixteen, and joins a group of talented wingers to have come from Brazil in recent years.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper backs Man United star to join Spurs
Manchester United could lose star player, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City interested
Newcastle defender Howe wanted at Bournemouth set for new Magpies deal

The likes of Real Madrid pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both started their careers in Brazil and are now regulars for the Spanish giants.

If Savinho can follow in the footsteps of these two, or even reach the heights of Neymar, it’s going to be a great signing for Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian will instantly like up with City’s development side, or possibly be loaned out to gain experience. Julian Alvarez recently made the move from South America, but was instantly loaned back to River Plate.

More Stories Savinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.