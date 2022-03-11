Manchester City have reportedly signed Brazilian winger Savinho from Atletico Mineiro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the talented young winger has signed for an initial €6.5m.

The 17-year-old winger, also known as Savio, has already made 20 appearances for his club, but is yet to score a goal. He made his debut for Atletico Mineiro when he was just sixteen, and joins a group of talented wingers to have come from Brazil in recent years.

Talented Brazilian winger Savinho to Manchester City from Atlético Mineiro, done deal and here we go ??? #MCFC Agreement completed and confirmed: €6.5m plus add-ons and sell-on. Paperworks set to be signed. Savinho’s born in 2004 and will join City Group in the summer. pic.twitter.com/k4Y7BBu8eI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

The likes of Real Madrid pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both started their careers in Brazil and are now regulars for the Spanish giants.

If Savinho can follow in the footsteps of these two, or even reach the heights of Neymar, it’s going to be a great signing for Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian will instantly like up with City’s development side, or possibly be loaned out to gain experience. Julian Alvarez recently made the move from South America, but was instantly loaned back to River Plate.