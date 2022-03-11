Manchester United could lose star player, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City interested

Manchester United could lose star player Bruno Fernandes if they fail to qualify for Champions League.

According to Fichajes, Fernandes’s future rests on whether United finish in the top four, and could seek a new club if they fail to do so. The Portuguese midfielder’s contract expires in 2025, but he may not see out the remainder of his deal.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, with the three European powerhouses likely to be able to offer the luxury of Champions League football.

A move to rivals City seems unlikely for multiple reasons. United will undoubtedly be reluctant to sell to a Premier League side, especially their local nemesis. Fernandes also would struggle to fit into a Pep Guardiola system, preferring to play in a number ten position.

Guardiola could look to deploy Fernandes in a false nine position, a role he played against City recently. This seems unlikely, however, with Guardiola looking to secure the services of Erling Haaland up top.

Moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid seem more likely, but it would be a shock to see Fernandes leave Old Trafford.