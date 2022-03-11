Potential Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag has reportedly already spoken to certain players.

According to The Times, Ten Hag has been in conversation with the current crop of United players with an aim to learn about the squad. Speaking through third parties, the current Ajax manager wants to gather information about the players before he potentially steps into the hot seat.

Ten Hag reportedly believes he is a strong candidate for the job and has been working behind the scenes whilst still juggling his role at Ajax. Not only has the 52-year-old been trying to learn about the players at the club, he’s also been trying to master the English language.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag has been having English lessons, adding more fuel to the rumours of him making the move to Manchester. This kind of research and commitment to a potential job should be exciting for United fans. Putting in the hours to make sure he has a head start if he is to take over the club, shows how much of a perfectionist of his profession.

Mauricio Pochettino looks to be the manager going head-to-head with Ten Hag, as Ralf Rangnick looks increasingly unlikely to continue next season.