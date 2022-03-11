Manchester United must convince manager he’s the number one target

Manchester United must convince Mauricio Pochettino he is the number one target if he is to join in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino is interested in the United job, but must be convinced he is the number one candidate if he is to join the club. The current PSG manager’s job has come under threat after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Despite being 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, the Argentine’s job is in danger due to their European performances. Winning the league is expected, especially with the amount of talent in the PSG squad, but the Champions League is the number one target for the French club.

PSG have never won the competition and with the signings of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, and the current squad they already had, being knocked out in the first knockout round is unacceptable.

Erik ten Hag is a leading contender for the Manchester United job, and Pochettino doesn’t want a two-way battle for the managerial role.

Pochettino is known for his high-press, high-intensity style, which may not suit the Manchester club. We’ve seen with Ralf Rangnick, who also plays a similar style, that the current crop of players might not be capable of being able to play this way.

Ten Hag has implemented his style on a group of young, unproven players and has rejuvenated the careers of the likes of Sebastian Haller. United are in dire need of a manager to come in and give a boost to some of their underperforming players.