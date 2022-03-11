Mauricio Pochettino on brink of Paris-Saint Germain sacking

Paris-Saint Germain was dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

The French giants failed to hold onto their one-nil home leg advantage and with the help of a stunning Karim Benzema hat-trick, were forced to exit the prestigious competition well ahead of time.

Although the Parisians sit 13-points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are almost certain to lift their 10th domestic title.

However, while a league title would be welcomed, it is clear that following several summers of blockbuster signings, including former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, the club’s main ambition is to win the Champions League.

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea chief’s future in doubt following Roman Abramovich sanctioning

Coming close two seasons ago, Paris-Saint Germain, then led by Thomas Tuchel, came up short against Bayern Munich in the final.

With Tuchel now at Chelsea and able to go one better last season, Paris-Saint Germain has been forced to continue in their quest for European silverware and recruited Mauricio Pochettino as the man to oversee it.

However, following their shock early exit, according to a recent report from The Times, Paris-Saint Germain now finds themselves close to relieving the Argentine of his duties with sporting director Leandro also under the microscope.

Speaking to Cadena SER earlier this year about the speculation that Zinedine Zidane could succeed him at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I don’t know, it’s not up to me to decide.

“Zidane is a great coach, he already showed it at Real Madrid.

“He can train any trainer in the world. Also, he is French. That is one more question for the sporting director or the president.

“Look, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid, how many rumours didn’t come out of me [when I was] in England?

“When we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that this comes with the position.

“That has to be accepted, otherwise I could not be sitting here in front of you right now as PSG coach.”

This news, especially for Manchester United fans, may be welcomed – with Pochettino heavily linked with a return to the Premier League and the Red Devils on the lookout for a permanent manager, the former Spurs boss is a favourite to take the Old Trafford hot seat.