Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal will open contract talks with attacker in summer

Arsenal is a team on the up and the key to their future success is going to be stability and manager Mikel Arteta clearly recognises that after confirming the club are keen to open contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette.

The French forward is going to be out of contract at the end of the season and after continuing to play an important role for his manager, now looks to be in line to be offered an improved deal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday, Arteta revealed that the club has agreed to discuss the striker’s future but will wait until the summer before doing so.

Mikel Arteta on Lacazette contract expiring in June: “The decision we agreed is to do discuss the situation in the summer and we are going to do it as soon as the season is finished”. ??? #AFC “Martinelli’s contribution has been exceptional”, he told @ChrisWheatley_ pic.twitter.com/bCpao3xB3o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

Although the 30-year-old is facing an uncertain future, he appears to have not let it hamper his form.

After making 26 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season, Lacazette has already reached double figures (13) for goals and assists.

Overall, since joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon back in 2017 in a deal worth £47.7m, Lacazette, a fully-fledged France international, has gone on to feature in 196 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 106 goals along the way.