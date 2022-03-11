Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal will open contract talks with attacker in summer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal is a team on the up and the key to their future success is going to be stability and manager Mikel Arteta clearly recognises that after confirming the club are keen to open contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette.

The French forward is going to be out of contract at the end of the season and after continuing to play an important role for his manager, now looks to be in line to be offered an improved deal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday, Arteta revealed that the club has agreed to discuss the striker’s future but will wait until the summer before doing so.

MORE: Spurs could miss out on Champions League qualification even if they finish fourth

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could have edge over Palace in pursuit of Barcelona wonderkid who has same agent as Magpies star
Newcastle and West Ham could sign 154 Premier League goal star for just £3m
Journalist assesses Man United attacker’s options ahead of potential summer move

Although the 30-year-old is facing an uncertain future, he appears to have not let it hamper his form.

After making 26 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season, Lacazette has already reached double figures (13) for goals and assists.

Overall, since joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon back in 2017 in a deal worth £47.7m, Lacazette, a fully-fledged France international, has gone on to feature in 196 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 106 goals along the way.

 

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.