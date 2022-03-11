Newcastle and Leeds set for head-to-head transfer battle for Ligue 1 winger

Newcastle United have made contact over signing Nantes winger Moses Simon but are likely to face competition from Leeds United.

That’s according to recent reports in the French media, which claim both Premier League sides are keen to bring the Nigerian attacker to England’s top-flight.

Simon, 26, joined Nantes in 2020 following a £4.5m move from Spanish side Levante.

Since his arrival in Ligue 1, the pacey wide-man has gone on to feature in 91 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 39 goals along the way.

However, since establishing himself as an important player for Antoine Kombouare and proving he is capable of competing with the best in France’s top-tier, Simon now sees his services wanted by two of England’s biggest clubs.

Reports in France on Friday state that the 26-year-old is wanted by Eddie Howe’s Magpies, who have already made contact over a potential summer transfer, but could still face competition from Leeds United, who have had a long-standing interest in the African.