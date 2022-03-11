Newcastle and West Ham could sign 154 Premier League goal star for just £3m

Newcastle United and West Ham have been heavily linked with a surprise move for Inter Milan wide-attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Although the South American’s best days are well behind him, he is still playing at the top level and with his time at the San Siro coming to an end, the 33-year-old could be set for one last dance in the English Premier League.

Best known for his days at both Arsenal and then two seasons with Manchester United, Sanchez, who has 154 Premier League goals to his name, was undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

As mentioned above, although nowhere near replicating some of his prime performances, Sanchez could be a great squad addition to any of the league’s mid-to-top-half sides.

In fact, so tempted might Newcastle United and West Ham be to sign him up, that according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chile’s Sanchez has a clause in his deal with Inter Milan that would allow either side to buy him for just £3m.

Now he seems like an even better gamble and one potentially worth taking.