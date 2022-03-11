Newcastle could have edge over Palace in pursuit of Barcelona wonderkid who has same agent as Magpies star

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona youngster Marc Casado.

That’s according to a recent report in the Spanish media, which claims both the Magpies and the Eagles are admirers of the Catalan youth star.

Casado, 18, is primarily a central midfielder but can also drop a little deeper and operate as a holding midfielder.

Despite failing to make a senior appearance for Xavi’s Barcelona, there is a lot of hype surrounding the teenager but his La Liga employers face a problem.

Casado has failed to extend his contract and will therefore be able to move once it expires at the end of the current season for free.

With Newcastle United and Patrick Vieira’s Palace keen on bringing the young Spanish midfielder to England’s top-flight, although subject to a successful work permit application, the teenager’s future in Spain’s top-flight is far from certain.

When it comes to which club is best positioned to secure his signature, the Spanish press believes Eddie Howe’s Magpies could have the upper hand, largely in part due to the fact Casado shares the same agent as current attacker Ryan Fraser.