Newcastle defender Howe wanted at Bournemouth set for new Magpies deal

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United would like to extend defender Fabian Schar’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, who claims the Magpies are ‘on the brink’ of reaching an agreement to renew the Switzerland international’s deal.

Schar, 30, has been with the Geordies since he joined from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 in a deal worth just £3.6m.

MORE: BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino on brink of Paris-Saint Germain sacking

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool “can’t do much more” regarding Salah contract
Jadon Sancho claims Premier League rivals were pushing to sign him
“Sloppy” – Pundit identifies ‘frustrating’ West Ham star following Sevilla loss

Establishing himself as a first-team regular, the 30-year-old has seen his form reach peak levels under manager Eddie Howe, who reportedly wanted to sign him while he was managing Bournemouth.

However, with the centre-back’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, there were mounting concerns that Newcastle United could lose one of their defensive rocks for free.

Fans need not fear though as it appears the club has recently made a breakthrough in talks and will soon announce that Schar has committed his long-term future to the newly taken over Premier League giants.

More Stories fabian schar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.