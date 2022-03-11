Newcastle defender Howe wanted at Bournemouth set for new Magpies deal

Newcastle United would like to extend defender Fabian Schar’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, who claims the Magpies are ‘on the brink’ of reaching an agreement to renew the Switzerland international’s deal.

? Howe tried to sign Schar at Bournemouth

? Why he fits the “Howe mould”

? What Howe told him in November

? What extension means for summer transfer plans How Fabian Schar went from “disillusioned” to dependable & on brink of a new contract at #NUFC: https://t.co/XLpqCAV3y6 — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) March 9, 2022

Schar, 30, has been with the Geordies since he joined from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 in a deal worth just £3.6m.

MORE: BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino on brink of Paris-Saint Germain sacking

Establishing himself as a first-team regular, the 30-year-old has seen his form reach peak levels under manager Eddie Howe, who reportedly wanted to sign him while he was managing Bournemouth.

However, with the centre-back’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, there were mounting concerns that Newcastle United could lose one of their defensive rocks for free.

Fans need not fear though as it appears the club has recently made a breakthrough in talks and will soon announce that Schar has committed his long-term future to the newly taken over Premier League giants.