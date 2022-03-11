Ondrej Kudela finally gives up on racism appeal and apologises to Rangers star Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela gained plenty of notoriety last year after being banned for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in the Europa League, but he still maintained his innocence and was looking to appeal the decision.

It led to plenty of fallout with police action being threatened if he traveled back to the UK when Slavia were drawn against Arsenal, while Gareth Bale also gained popularity among the Rangers fans after leveling him with an elbow in an international game after the incident.

The whole situation is clearly horrible and his insistence that he’d done nothing wrong was strong, but he’s now come out and apologised and it appears the appeal will be dropped:

"It was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can't take it back now. I'm so sorry." Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela drops the appeal against his 10-game ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) March 11, 2022

It is noteworthy that he doesn’t appear to say anything that directly confirms what was said, but the apology does suggest that there’s a lot of truth in those allegations.