Pundit expects Spurs outcast to grab key position ‘by scruff of neck’ and improve under Conte

Despite joining the club less than 12-months ago, Spurs Emerson Royal could be set for an early exit and pundit Alan Hutton expects Matt Doherty to establish himself as Antonio Conte’s first-choice right-back.

Doherty, 30, joined the Lilywhites in 2020 following a modest £15m move from domestic rivals Wolves.

However, despite arriving in the country’s capital off the back of an impressive seven-year stint with Wolves, Doherty struggled to cement his place in Spurs’ starting 11 down.

Having seen Royal signed from Barcelona last summer, the Dublin-born defender must have been fearing for his long-term future at the club.

The experienced defender appears to have turned his form around though and after Royal has struggled to impress in his opening season, Doherty looks to have become Conte’s preferred right-back.

Big win last night let’s keep it going @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/cgtwAmEagn — Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) March 8, 2022

One person who feels the future is bright for the 30-year-old is Hutton, who while recently speaking to Football Insider, said: “It was obviously a difficult transition for him, moving club and having to play a style he wasn’t used to.

“But with Conte coming in, we know that he wants to play that formation that Doherty excelled in at Wolves.

“He’s started to play to the best of his ability. He scored against Leeds and almost got another goal against Everton.

“He’s slowly but surely building that confidence and understanding up. I think there’s a massive opportunity for someone to take that position by the scruff of the neck.

“Emerson Royal, for me, isn’t the answer. I’ve watched him throughout the season, and he’s really struggled.

“We’re starting to see the best of Doherty but it’s about showing the manager that he’s capable of playing there long-term.”