Real Madrid are looking to bolster their defence with Arsenal transfer.

According to 90min, Real Madrid have recently been scouting Kieran Tierney and are impressed with what they’ve seen. The Spanish giants were initially looking at Bukayo Saka, before turning their attention to the Scottish left-back.

In Madrid’s most recent fixture, Nacho Fernandez played out of position at left-back. Ferland Mendy is the regular starter but missed the game through suspension. Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a new signing to battle Mendy for the left-back position.

Tierney, who is also comfortable playing at centre-back, will offer versatility as well as his talent on the pitch. The 24-year-old is comfortable going forward, as well as defending, so can offer Ancelotti a threat at both ends of the pitch.

The Scottish defender only moved to Arsenal in 2019 from Celtic, but a move to Real Madrid often turns the heads of many players. Arsenal won’t want to sell their left-back, and would demand a sizeable fee with his contract not expiring until 2026.