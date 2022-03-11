“Sloppy” – Pundit identifies ‘frustrating’ West Ham star following Sevilla loss

West Ham was beaten one nill by Sevilla in Thursday’s Europa League knockout tie.

The Hammers will have an opportunity to write their first leg wrongs when they welcome the Spanish side to London next week.

However, with the La Liga outfit well-versed when it comes to the Europa League, having won the competition a record six times, David Moyes will know that his side has a huge job on their hands.

Speaking to BT Sport after Thursday’s game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Clive Allan identified forward Pablo Fornals as the Hammers’ weakest link.

“That’s a sloppy one from Fornals,” he said.

“Frustration for David Moyes because there was some good movement, some good interchanging of positions, Lanzini had dropped deep and Soucek went forward.

“But, there is real confidence in this West Ham performance.”

The two team’s second leg is scheduled for 17 March with kick-off booked for 8 p.m (UK time) – the tie will be broadcast live on BT Sport.