Spurs could miss out on Champions League qualification even if they finish fourth

There are no guarantees that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will be in the Champions League next season, even if they finish the Premier League inside the top four.

UEFA rules stipulate that a maximum of five teams from England’s top-flight can compete in the prestigious cup competition.

The top four teams in the Premier League gain automatic qualification, with a potential fifth team being included if they win the current Champions League or Europa League and are not already one of the top four league teams.

However, the current rule set means that if Manchester United or Chelsea finish outside the top four and win the Champions League while West Ham also win the Europa League and also finishes outside the top four, that would see the team that finishes fourth forced to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Ouch.