Two former West Ham stars say defensive duo to blame for Sevilla’s UEL goal

Despite putting up a good fight, David Moyes’ West Ham United were beaten one nill by Sevilla during Thursday night’s Europa League knockout tie.

After travelling to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to take on the competition’s record eight times-winners, Moyes’ Hammers were unlucky to come away empty-handed.

However, the Scottish tactician will be pleased with his side’s showing and remain in good spirits ahead of what is set to be a blockbuster return leg at the London Stadium next week.

Nevertheless, though, Munir El Haddadi’s single goal was enough to ensure that the La Liga side will arrive in the country’s capital with a slender advantage.

Speaking to BT Sport after El Haddadi scored, Carlton and Joe Cole pinpointed defender Craig Dawson and Nikola Vlasic as the two players at fault.

“I was looking at [Craig] Dawson, he is not occupying anybody,” Carlton Cole said.

“Dawson is not really doing anything. All I was looking for is probably him to have a look over there and shout into [Nikola] Vlasic saying: ‘listen open up your body’.

When analysing Vlasic’s role in the goal Joe Cole added: “In that position, you can get lazy.

“His body position is wrong, Vlasic. He thinks he can see his man at the corner of his eye but if he was switched on, he has got to scan it.”