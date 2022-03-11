Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the current contract situation involving Mohamed Salah.

When asked about Salah’s contract talks, Klopp has claimed that the ball is in Salah’s court, and that Liverpool have done all they can.

Klopp was asked whether the signing of Luis Diaz could have helped by showing the ambition of the club.

? "Mo [Salah] expects this club to be ambitious." Jurgen Klopp is asked to update on the situation with Mo Salah's contract and whether signing Luis Diaz shows him the level of ambition at the club pic.twitter.com/GlTysC8BOk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 11, 2022

Klopp has emphasised there is “no rush” for Salah to make a decision, but he hasn’t accepted or rejected the offer on the table from Liverpool.

The Merseyside club will be desperate to secure the signature of their star player, with the Egyptian’s contract expiring in June 2023. Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League, with 19 goals to his name.