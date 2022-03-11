(Video) Klopp backs UK Gov’s decision to sanction Abramovich and Chelsea

Ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked for his thoughts on the situation surrounding rivals Chelsea.

Following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine two weeks ago, the UK Government made the decision to financially sanction Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich.

The recent news that the Champions League holders have been sanctioned has shaken the sporting world with much uncertainty now surrounding what the future may hold for the London-based giants.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Reds’ boss Klopp has become the latest big-name to weigh in on the situation.

“For all those players and employees at Chelsea because it is nothing that they are responsible for,” the German said.

“One man is really responsible and that is Vladimir Putin in the first place and I don’t know about Roman Abramovich’s role in all these kinds of things but over the years maybe you could guess that he is pretty close.

“I think what the British Government [has done] is right, to be 100 per cent honest.

“But it is still not cool for the people at Chelsea and for all the supporters, I get that, but I think for the things the Government [have done] are right.”