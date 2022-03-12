£40m player rejected Newcastle because he was scared of relegation, and is now 3 places below them

Donny van de Beek reportedly rejected the chance to join Newcastle, over fears of relegation, reports The Telegraph. 

Fast forward a couple of months, van de Beek sits three places below Newcastle in the Premier League table, after joining Everton.

It may not have been the best decision so far, but long term could pay off for the Dutchman. He’s starting to prove himself as a capable player, and Manchester United could easily be looking at slotting him straight into their midfield next season.

Van de Beek has started to play regularly for Everton and has impressed in a few games, but has to start showing a bit more consistency if he wants a place in the United team next season.

