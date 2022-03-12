Amanda Staveley sanctions £150m Newcastle transfer offer for two top-class players

Newcastle United part-owner Amanda Staveley sanctioned a colossal bid of £150m for two Serie A stars, it has been revealed.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, Newcastle submitted an offer of £150m to Napoli in a double swoop for striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The breakdown of the deal was said to be arranged as £100m for Osimhen and £50m for Ruiz.

Despite this, and the remaining shockwaves being felt by the Italians, the bid was rejected, with Ruiz also reportedly preferring a move back to his homeland Spain if a transfer were to occur.

On the other hand, Osimhen is reportedly more open to a deal, so could be tempted into a transfer in the summer.

Both players are top-class in their own right, with the exploits of the pair from up front and in midfield helping Napoli to mount a credible push for a scudetto (Serie A title).

Newcastle can certainly afford the pair following the Saudi-backed PIF takeover of the club earlier in the season, and The Magpies new financial muscle was showcased in the January window when they brought in a number of new faces for a significant outlay.