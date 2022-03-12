Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target has no release clause in his contract, says manager Patrick Vieira.

Vieira has answered questions on the future of Michael Olise, who has been impressive in recent games with Crystal Palace. After completing a summer switch to The Eagles, Olise took a while to settle in. Palace are now reaping the rewards and the 20-year-old is attracting the interest of other clubs.

The Sun reported last month that Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in the youngster, amongst others. It’s going to be a difficult task to prise Olise away from Selhurst Park, with no release clause in his contract.

“No, all I can tell you is Michael is a Palace player and we love him,” Vieira said when asked if Olise’s contract included a release clause (via Football365).

Olise signed for Palace for around £8m, activating a release clause in his contract at Reading. Palace fans will be delighted to know that another club won’t be able to come in and take Olise on the cheap.

Due to his excellent form, Palace will demand a sizeable fee if they were to sell the youngster. After a slow start, Olise is now a regular in Vieira’s side.

Olise can play in the number ten but is most effective on the right-wing. Cutting in onto his left foot, drifting into central areas to find space and hugging the touchline before driving centrally, are some of his attributes that mean he suits this role perfectly.