Barcelona considering move for Liverpool star, after contract talks stalling

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barcelona would consider a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Salah is on Barcelona’s long shortlist for the summer, despite their financial troubles. Liverpool could be forced to sell Salah this summer, if they don’t want to risk him running down his contract and leaving for free.

Salah’s contract currently expires in 2023, and negotiations have hit a roadblock.

More Stories / Latest News
Roman Abramovich disqualified as director of Chelsea by Premier League board
Manager claims Arsenal youngster will captain the club, with him already captaining his country
Video: Luis Diaz scores from incredible assist, then gets wiped out by dangerous challenge

As per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, Salah has rejected a recent offer from Liverpool. Both parties are holding strong on what they believe is an acceptable offer, but you can’t help but think Liverpool will eventually cave-in to Salah’s demands.

If not, they risk losing their star player for nothing, or are forced to sell him. Salah is such a key influence on this Liverpool side, and they may regret not being more lenient in negotiations.

Although no player is irreplaceable, they would struggle to find someone who can make a similar impact to Salah, for the same price they paid for him. Liverpool paid £34m for him, according to BBC Sport, which doesn’t get you very far nowadays.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.