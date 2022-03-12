Barcelona would consider a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Salah is on Barcelona’s long shortlist for the summer, despite their financial troubles. Liverpool could be forced to sell Salah this summer, if they don’t want to risk him running down his contract and leaving for free.

Salah’s contract currently expires in 2023, and negotiations have hit a roadblock.

Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand ??? #LFC Mo’s priority is to stay – but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move. More: https://t.co/QGTdcXpa79 pic.twitter.com/2cAY6KmmkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

As per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, Salah has rejected a recent offer from Liverpool. Both parties are holding strong on what they believe is an acceptable offer, but you can’t help but think Liverpool will eventually cave-in to Salah’s demands.

If not, they risk losing their star player for nothing, or are forced to sell him. Salah is such a key influence on this Liverpool side, and they may regret not being more lenient in negotiations.

Although no player is irreplaceable, they would struggle to find someone who can make a similar impact to Salah, for the same price they paid for him. Liverpool paid £34m for him, according to BBC Sport, which doesn’t get you very far nowadays.