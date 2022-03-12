Barcelona eye Haaland alternative, targeting Manchester United star

Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

According to Sport, Barcelona are planning on signing a centre forward in the summer. The club are monitoring Rashford “very seriously” after it was reported that the England striker wants to leave the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Sport report that Rashford could cost up to €80m, despite his contract expiring next year. Realistically, not many clubs are going to pay that fee for a player who has struggled recently.

Rashford is a fantastic finisher, which he proved in his first few seasons at United. Unfortunately, since then, he’s often played out wide, which could be limiting his ability.

Xavi could be looking to sign Rashford to play through the middle, the position he began his career in. If he can get the 24-year-old back to his best, it could be a fantastic signing if at the right price.

Rashford has only started nine league games this season, compared to 33 last season.

 

