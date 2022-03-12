Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is interested in signing the Chelsea pair, after he is set to miss out on Erling Haaland. Both players have been linked away from the club, after failing to light up the Premier League this season.

The Daily Mail have announced that Haaland has agreed a deal with Manchester City, meaning Barcelona will have to turn their attentions to other targets.

Barcelona have targeted Premier League players heavily recently, with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all joining in the last year.

Signing one of the two Chelsea players linked make sense, but signing both seems unlikely. First of all, Chelsea are unlikely to get rid of both, as they still play a part in Thomas Tuchel’s squad rotation.

Also, signing both will make it difficult to fit them into a team, especially with the other stars that they’ve signed recently. Werner and Lukaku would cost a sizeable fee, so having one sit on the bench is a waste of money.