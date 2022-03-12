Chelsea sale to go ahead, with bids imminent

Roman Abramovich has given the green light for the sale of Chelsea to go ahead.

According to The Telegraph, despite the sanctions against him, Abramovich has allowed a sale to take place. Even though the process is out of his hands, Abramovich could have called the sale off, meaning Chelsea would be at a stand-still.

Chelsea currently aren’t able to buy players, renew contracts, and even put fuel into the team bus. With a Champions League tie away to Lille next week, the club will be hoping for a quick solution to be able to fulfil that fixture.

The Telegraph also claim that merchant bank Raine has pushed back the deadline for bids to the end of next week to allow time for more buyers to show their interest.

With sponsorships ending and Abramovich’s funding no longer a factor, the future of Chelsea could be very different to how it is now. Before Abramovich’s money, Chelsea were a mediocre team, and we could see this return in the near future.

If a new buyer invests similar money to Abramovich, there’s no reason they cannot continue on the path their on. However, the Russian billionaire contributed insane amounts of money into this club and to keep that kind of investment going is going to be very difficult for the next buyer.