Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been left angered over reports claiming he would take a pay cut to re-join Inter Milan.

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku believes it’s time for everyone at the club to stick together, rather than searching for moves away. He is reportedly upset at suggestions that he’s willing to exploit the club’s situation by searching for a move.

Lukaku did speak out on his struggles since returning to England, in an interview with Sky Italia last year (relayed by The Evening Standard), so when the story came out recently that he would take a pay cut to re-join Inter Milan, it didn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Belgian striker is struggling for minutes at Chelsea currently, but he seems happy to stay and fight for his place. No Chelsea striker has shown any consistency this season, so there’s a good chance he could break back into the starting eleven.

The 28-year-old enjoyed some of his best moments of his career at Inter Milan, so it would be silly to rule out a move in the future. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances, helping them to their first Serie A title in eleven years.

Lukaku has started 12 games this season, scoring five goals.