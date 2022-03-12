Exclusive: Ralf Rangnick set to start out of form Man United star against Spurs amidst reports of unhappiness

Ralf Rangnick looks set to start Manchester United star Marcus Rashford against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports following the embarrassing 4-1 loss to Manchester City indicated a number of Man United stars were set for an exodus out of the club, including academy graduate Marcus Rashford.

However, CaughtOffside understands that interim boss Rangnick is set to start the 24-year-old, which will be his first start since the 1-1 draw against Southampton, one month ago.

Marcus Rashford will start for #MUFC today vs. #Spurs, CaughtOffside understands? Rangnick faith restored, or stories about unhappiness – either way, something worked because the England international is back in Man United's starting lineup. Drop your score predictions ? pic.twitter.com/yF32WefPQo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2022

Rashford has struggled since returning from an operation he undertook in pre season to address a long-term shoulder injury.

This subsequent lack of form has seen him score just four goals in 18 Premier League appearances, with all of these goals coming from the bench.

Something which has likely not helped the England forward is Rangnick’s preference to play him as a right-winger, a position Rashford is, at best, awkward in.

Whether the cause for the restoration of faith in Rashford is down to a clearing of the air over the rumours or due to Rashford simply wanting more game time is not clear, but Rangick will hope his faith is repaid with a goal or two.

Both United and Spurs need a win to strengthen their top four credentials and to stand any chance of catching fourth placed Arsenal.