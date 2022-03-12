Fernandes out, but Rashford and Ronaldo return – Man United teams news v Spurs

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has sounded the changes for the team’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, seeing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo returns to the starting xi alongside Marcus Rashford, after a week of controversy surrounding both with rumours of discontent following the 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Elsewhere in the team sheet, Raphael Varane returns from his Covid-19 enforced absence hoping to once again sure up a shaky defence, while Diogo Dalot also returns to the line up in favour of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back. Alex Telles continues at left-back with Shaw still out.

Veteran Nemanja Matic also comes into the midfield for Scott McTominay, who is out through injury.

? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Introducing your Reds to face Tottenham ?#MUFC | #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2022

The big omission from the United team today is Bruno Fernandes, who misses the crunch tie through illness. This also throws a doubt on his availability for United’s midweek last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid.

He is undoubtedly United’s most influential player in attack, and it will be up to Paul Pogba to carry the team’s creative mind in order to support, Jadon Sancho, Rashford and Ronaldo.

Another boost for United is the return of Edinson Cavani who is available on the bench.

Ronaldo and Rashford will both be hoping to ignite themselves into a bit of form, while Sancho will want to add to his recently impressive displays with another strong performance.

A win for United will put them into the top four, and if they are to stand any chance of beating Arsenal to the coveted fourth place spot then this game against Antonio Conte’s side is a must-win.