Italian giants set to pounce on Chelsea financial woes with raid for key midfielder

Juventus could be set to inflict more damage on the embattled Chelsea, with fresh transfer reports opening the door for a move for Jorginho.

Chelsea are in the midst of a barrage of sanctions which have broadsided them after the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And now fresh reports TuttoSport in Italy believe Juventus want to bring Jorginho to the club.

Jorginho has been with Chelsea since 2018, when he joined then boss Maurizio Sarri to help bring his style of play to Stamford Bridge.

Despite criticism initially, the Italian has since morphed into one of The Blues most important players under Thomas Tuchel, even going as far as getting serious Ballon d’Or shouts for his exploits for Chelsea and the Italian National team in their respective Champions League and Euro 2020 winning runs.

Chelsea are rumoured to want to make improvements to their midfield in the long run, and with the midfield regista now 30 years old with a contract which runs until 2023, this year may be the best time for Chelsea to cash in and make a sale for him, before his best years bypass him.