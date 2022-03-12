Journalist reveals Eddie Howe doesn’t rate £20m Newcastle star

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe does not rate one of the pricey stars he inherited from Steve Bruce.

The player in question is Paraguay international Miguel Almiron, who was an ever-present player in the Newcastle side under former boss Bruce.

Almiron joined the club on January 31st in 2019 for a then club-record fee of £20m. He has since gone on to make 113 appearances for The Magpies in his two year spell at the club.

However, according to what Jones told GiveMeSport, Howe and his fellow backroom staff “don’t particularly rate” the winger, who is yet to score or assist for Newcastle this season.

Indeed, Almiron has not been in the Newcastle starting xi since the 4-0 loss to Manchester City in December.

The 28-year-old has managed 13 goals and five assists across his time with The Toon, but his inconsistent product in the final third has made him a centre of frustration despite his clear talents in ball carrying.

Almiron is one of the stars who is set to be allowed to leave Newcastle as part of a summer clearout designed to make room for more of the incoming stars the new board want to bring in to achieve success.