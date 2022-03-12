Man United handed major boost for Atletico Madrid Champions League tie with key defender ruled out

Manchester United have been handed a massive boost to their hopes of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals, with Jose Gimenez being ruled out.

The Atletico Madrid defensive colossus has suffered a fresh muscular problem and will be out for around three weeks according to AS.

This of course will mean the 27-year-old will miss the game against Manchester United on Tuesday, in what will no doubt be a blow to Diego Simeone’s hopes of getting his side to the quarter finals of this year’s competition.

Indeed, the Uruguay international’s impact on his side is so profound that they have kept just one clean sheet in all competitions when he has not played.

United desperately struggled to break down the Spanish champions last time out, scraping a 1-1 draw thanks to super sub Anthony Elanga stunning the home side with his instant impact.

News from United’s camp today today means Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the fixture, with the Portuguese playmaker missing out on the crunch top four clash with Tottenham Hotspur through illness.

United haven’t progressed into the quarter finals since the 2018/19 season, when United stunned Paris Saint-Germain but then lost to 4-0 to Barcelona in the quarter finals.