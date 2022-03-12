Man United star’s personal trainer confirms decision to leave in summer

The personal trainer of Man United star Paul Pogba has finally revealed where the Frenchman will be when his contract expires in the summer.

And to the dismay of United fans who were hoping he would sign a new contract, it now appears as though he will no longer be a Red Devil by the end of June.

Speaking to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, his personal trainer, known as ‘Coach Meddy’, said: “at the end of June he will no longer be a Manchester United player.”

It should ultimately come as little surprise considering the Frenchman’s repeated refusal to sign a new deal earlier in the season, and now United will have to deal with the knowledge of him leaving for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old returned to Manchester United under Jose Mourinho in 2016 for a then record fee of £89m rising to £93m.

Despite his undoubted talents, he has been a source of frustration for many fans of the club, with his lack of consistency preventing him from ever truly being considered one of the Premier League’s best players.

Pogba has won the Carabao Cup and Europa League since returning to United, while also winning the 2018 World Cup with the French national team. He has scored 39 goals and contributed 51 assists in 227 appearances so far, and has the rest of the season to top up his numbers.