Norway manager Stale Solbakken believes Martin Odegaard will be the new Arsenal captain.

Odegaard is already wearing the armband for his country, despite only being 23-years-old, and his national team manager believes he has the leadership qualities to captain Arsenal.

Speaking to VG, Solbakken said: “Arteta has a bit of the same view as I have of Martin: He is a player that you want in the last third, one you should have goals and goals from. But also that he is so much more than that. That he uses his running capacity and smartness in the defensive game, that he has become a leader, that he has great tactical understanding.”

It’s not often youngsters coming through nowadays show leadership qualities at a young age. Due to the fact Odegaard started playing senior football so young, he’s already gained valuable experience.

Playing in multiple countries, playing for his national team, poor seasons, great seasons, he’s experienced many different situations in his short career so far. Having to deal with media pressure, after being tipped to become one of the best ever.

At 23, Odegaard has played in four different countries and played for Norway 37 times. With Arsenal having such a young squad at the moment, he’s one of the most experienced players and has a lot to pass on to the youngsters.