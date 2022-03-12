Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said if Marcus Rashford wants to leave, he can do so in the summer.

In a recent interview, reported by BBC Sport, Rangnick said: “Even in case he and his agents or his family think about going to another club, well he can do that but in the summer.”

Rangnick doesn’t seem to be letting it get to him, and is happy for Rashford to be able to make his own decision. “It doesn’t any sense to put any energy into that,” added Rangnick.

This isn’t exactly showing faith in Rashford, who may prefer to hear his manager being desperate for him to stay. The 24-year-old has only started eight of the 18 games Rangnick has been in charge.

A move away from Manchester United could be what Rashford needs to revive his career. Rashford has been a regular in England squads, but could find himself struggling to get into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

A fresh move might be necessary if he still wants to get into the World Cup squad going to Qatar. Southgate will want him to be starting more games, if he’s to offer him a place in the squad.