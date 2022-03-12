Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has spoken out on his recent absence from the team.

Cavani has put to bed rumours that he was picking and choosing when he wanted to play. Some fans accused him of not being interested, and was happy to sit on the side-lines picking up a wage.

“I’ve been unfortunate to be out through injury, and for a longer period than I’m used to. I’ve never been used to spending this length of time on the sidelines. It’s something that I’m finding very difficult. Something which is very tough,” Cavani told the Manchester United website.

It’s affected Cavani more than fans think. He’s a professional and is just as frustrated as the fans about not being involved in the squad. The Uruguayan is hoping to be fit for the weekend’s game against Tottenham.

Cavani’s return from injury couldn’t come soon enough for United. With Cristiano Ronaldo struggling for form, someone of Cavani’s work rate, finishing ability and experience would be perfect to take Ronaldo out of the firing line.

“I hope I can be ready very soon, maybe even for the Tottenham game, and then continue to be a part of everything that’s ahead of us,” Cavani added.

Cavani’s contract expires in the summer and isn’t expected to sign a new deal, but he can be an important asset for the remainder of the season. The 35-year-old has started just six Premier League games this season, scoring two goals.