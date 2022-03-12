Newcastle could make surprise bid for ‘world class’ Tottenham striker

Newcastle could make a shock bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle are interested in the Tottenham striker, claiming they feel they have “nothing to lose” in attempting to sign the 28-year-old.

Antonio Conte described the striker as ‘world class’ (as per football.london), so Newcastle would find it very difficult to tempt Spurs into letting him go.

Kane is desperate to win trophies before he retires, so joining a side near the bottom of the table doesn’t make too much sense for the England captain.

