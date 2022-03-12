Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has been offered to French giants PSG.

According to But! Football Club, the out of favour striker has been given the chance to revive his career and PSG have been offered the Belgian forward. A loan deal or around £41m is all it would take to prise Lukaku away from Chelsea.

Considering Chelsea signed Lukaku for £97.5m just seven months ago, £41m could be a bargain, especially if you can get him back to his form whilst at Inter Milan. A loan deal seems the safest option for PSG, as it poses less risk.

Due to the current form of Kai Havertz, Lukaku has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea. Lukaku doesn’t suit Thomas Tuchel’s style of play, and prefers a style where he can run in behind or spin defenders, rather than having the ball to feet and playing quick one-twos.

Lukaku has started just 12 league games this season, scoring five goals. A move to PSG could happen, with Kylian Mbappe seemingly out the door.