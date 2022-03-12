Paddy Kenny believes £300k-a-week star can make Newcastle title contenders

Paddy Kenny believes Antonio Rudiger could help make Newcastle title contenders and believes they can pull off the signing.

According to Football Insider, Rudiger is seeking a £300k-a-week contract and with Newcastle’s new ownership, that’s more than affordable.

“I mean, why not? It would take some doing but there is a pulling power at Newcastle,” Kenny told Football Insider.

Newcastle are likely to be able to offer more money than anyone else, which could tempt Rudiger to come to St James Park. Newcastle have already bolstered their defence this season, but the signing of Rudiger could take them to another level.

 

