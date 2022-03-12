Paratici signing tempted to leave Spurs already alongside Emerson and Gollini

Tottenham player Bryan Gil could be tempted to leave Spurs already, with Valencia interested in extending his stay.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham could cut their losses and get rid of the 21-year-old, who failed to impress in his short spell at Spurs, before going out on loan.

The Spaniard is reportedly not in Antonio Conte’s plans for next season, so another loan could be on the cards for Gil, or possibly even a permanent transfer.

With Gil only being 21-years-old, another loan would make sense, in hope that he pushes on and develops as a player.

Both Emmerson Royal and Pierluigi Gollini are expected to make swift exits also.