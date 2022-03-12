Pundit believes Crystal Palace star is a Arsenal transfer target in summer

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Crystal Palace starlet Michael Olise will be an Arsenal transfer target in the summer.

Olise joined Palace from Championship side Reading last summer, and his exploits for The Eagles this season have seen his reputation sky rocket with a number of impressive performances marking out his credentials as a future star.

Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Bent expressed his belief in terms of the likelihood of Arsenal’s transfer policy making them a likely candidate to move for Olise in the next window.

The 20-year-old is currently rated at £16.2m by transfermarkt, but Palace will likely want a far higher fee for the tricky winger.

As quoted by the Metro, on Soccer Saturday Bent said: “He is certainly the type of player Mikel Arteta will like.

“We know he likes young players and this kid has really impressed me. For large spells I thought it was just all about Wilfried Zaha and Eze but at the moment he has himself in the team and he’s been sensational.

“If you look at what Mikel Arteta has done in the transfer market at the start of the season, all the players were 24 or younger. He [Olise] fits that kind of mould.”

Bent is himself a Premier League centurion. He scored 106 goals in 277 games for a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, Sunderland, Charlton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Olise has scored four goals and laid on eight for his teammates in all competitions so far this season, and has stamped his name onto Patrick Viera’s team sheet as a regular.