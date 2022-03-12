The incredible stat earmarking Mohamed Salah out as an undeniable Liverpool legend

Mohamed Salah once again fired Liverpool to a win at Anfield, with his goal today marking a particular important milestone.

The forward scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season today as he slotted a penalty home against Brighton to make it 2-0 to The Reds after Yves Bissouma handled in the area.

The goal now elevates Salah to joint second in Premier League goal contributions for Liverpool with Robbie Fowler on 158.

He now only needs to overtake Steven Gerrard, who has 212 goal contributions to the club in the Premier League era. Meaning there is a gap of 54 G/A between them.

158 – In @LFC's Premier League history, only Steven Gerrard (212 – 120 goals, 92 assists) has had a direct hand in more goals for the club than Mohamed Salah (158 – 115 goals, 43 assists), moving level with Robbie Fowler. Icons. pic.twitter.com/S0Rei46XjR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2022

Considering Salah’s insane form since joining Liverpool in 2017. one could imagine the Egyptian easily eclipsing Gerrard’s record if he stays at Liverpool for a few more years.

However, recent reports have indicated Salah and Liverpool are a way off from agreeing a new deal, despite the 29-year-old’s overwhelming desire to stay at the club.

Whatever the case, Salah will have one year left on his deal when the summer comes, and a massive decision will need to be made between both parties.

Whether entails a compromise or a parting of ways remains to be seen.