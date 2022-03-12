Video: Cristiano Ronaldo completes his hat-trick in traditional fashion with thunderous rising header

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed the 59th hat-trick of his club career with a thumping header against Tottenham Hotspur. 

Man United have twice been pegged back by Spurs through their own defensive errors, but Ronaldo has once again provided the spark needed to put his team ahead once again.

The now record holder for most goals in competitive matches did so at a corner, rising highest to plant his header into the top corner of the net.

It is just the second corner United have scored in the league this season, with the other coming against Leeds United.

If United can hold onto the result it will give them a big boost for the top four.

