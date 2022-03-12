Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reminds everyone of his magic with scorching long-range effort

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his share of critics this season, but today he produced one of his very best efforts in a Man United shirt.

Ronaldo, set up by a lovely flick from Fred, was given plenty of time to set up his shot by an ever retreating Tottenham Hotspur defence before he launched a rocket towards the goal which nestled itself into the top corner of the Hugo Lloris’ net.

After a barren run of five games without scoring, the Portuguese forward has now scored twice in his last four games.

The goal also put him level with the FIFA recognised most-goals in history with 805 goals. One more will mean he is the outright highest goalscorer ever.

