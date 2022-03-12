Video: From one GOAT to the next – Ronaldo meets NFL star Tom Brady after record-breaking Spurs hat-trick

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has his share of fans who would consider him the greatest footballer of all time.

Today, following his record breaking hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo became the record holder for the most goals in competitive games by a footballer as recognised by FIFA, a figure which undeniably marks him as the greatest goalscorer of all time.

But today he also met another icon of sport in the form of legendary American Football quarterback Tom Brady, who is considered by many to be the greatest of all time in his sport, winning the Super bowl a staggering seven times.

The pair met on the pitch at Old Trafford after United’s Ronaldo-inspired 3-2 victory.

