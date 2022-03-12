Video: Harry Kane smashes Tottenham level against Man United after Telles handball

England captain and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has smashed Spurs level against Manchester United from the penalty spot. 

The goal came after a lovely bit of skill from Dejan Kulusevski gave him the opportunity to cross the ball, with the resulting cross hitting the arm of Alex Telles.

The referee then pointed to the spot, which Kane then dispatched expertly.

The goal draws him level with Frank Lampard for all time Premier League goals and equals Wayne Rooney’s record for most away goals scored.

You can watch the goal below.

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports

