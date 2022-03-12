Manchester United could well be about to gift-wrap Arsenal the top four, after Harry Maguire put the ball into his own net.

United have been ahead twice against Tottenham Hotspur through Cristiano Ronaldo, but defensive errors for a handball and now Maguire’s own goal have allowed Spurs to draw level twice.

It has largely been an even affair between the two teams thus far, with neither team able to make an advantage count for very long.

The goal means both United and Spurs will drop points to current fourth placed side Arsenal, who have games in hand on two top four teams.

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from beIN Sport and the Premier League