Video: Luis Diaz scores from incredible assist, then gets wiped out by dangerous challenge

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Luis Diaz opened the scoring before being completely wiped out from a dangerous challenge by Robert Sanchez.

Diaz got to the ball before Sanchez, but was completely wiped out by the goalkeeper. A VAR check was done, but somehow no red card was given.

Joel Matip played an inch perfect ball through, before Diaz got to the ball first and headed home. Unfortunately for him he received a full body to the head from the Brighton goalkeeper.

Diaz has taken to the Premier League excellently, offering Liverpool a new dynamic in attack. The Colombian had scored one league goal before the Brighton game.

