Luis Diaz opened the scoring before being completely wiped out from a dangerous challenge by Robert Sanchez.

Diaz got to the ball before Sanchez, but was completely wiped out by the goalkeeper. A VAR check was done, but somehow no red card was given.

Joel Matip played an inch perfect ball through, before Diaz got to the ball first and headed home. Unfortunately for him he received a full body to the head from the Brighton goalkeeper.

Diaz goal for Liverpool against Brighton pic.twitter.com/V7j5ws2cC8 — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) March 12, 2022

Luis Diaz opens the scoring after an incredible pass from Joël Matip! ? Despite being taken out by Robert Sánchez the Liverpool forward is ok to carry on ? pic.twitter.com/Vka83JoN2X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022

Diaz has taken to the Premier League excellently, offering Liverpool a new dynamic in attack. The Colombian had scored one league goal before the Brighton game.